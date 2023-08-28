Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

Despite efforts by senior officials, there has been no significant increase in revenue of the municipal corporation (MC) during the first five months of the current fiscal.

Several income generating departments of the MC are lagging behind in recovery targets. The property tax wing, water supply sewerage wing, advertisement wing, licensing branch, slaughter house section and land department are the major revenue generators of the civic body.

Annual targets and collection The Property Tax Department has collected Rs 10.21 crore against the current fiscal target of Rs 50 crore.

The water supply and sewerage wing has collected Rs 3.82 crore against its target of Rs 14.50 crore.

The advertisement wing’s target is Rs 12 crore but it has collected only Rs 5.17 crore till date.

The annual budget of the licensing branch is Rs 4.50 crore and its collection is only Rs 68.15 lakh so far.

The property tax is the biggest source of revenue for the corporation. The target of the Property Tax Department for the current financial year has been fixed at Rs 50 crore. The department has collected Rs 10.21 crore as only 43,600 tax-payers have paid the current and pending dues from April 1 till date.

A few months ago, the MC employees had attended a meeting of the senior officials of the Local Bodies Department in which the former were asked to increase their sources of revenue. The MC officials started collecting property tax in May. The department has started sealing the properties of tax defaulters.

The annual revenue target of the water supply and sewerage wing is Rs 14.50 crore. The department has collected Rs 3.82 crore so far. The department started disconnecting water and sewer connections of defaulting tax-payers in August.

The annual target of the corporation’s advertisement wing is Rs 12 crore but officials have collected only 5.17 crore till date. It is alleged that officials can collect more revenue from advertisers but efforts are not made in the right direction.

The same is the case with the licensing branch. The annual budget of the branch is Rs 4.50 crore but officials have collected only Rs 68.15 lakh so far.

“The MC is able to disburse only salaries and pensions to its employees from the existing revenue sources. Such sources should be enhanced for the development of the city. Efforts should be made to increase the revenue,” an MC official said.