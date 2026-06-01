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Home / Amritsar / Sewa Kendra employees stage protest march in Tarn Taran

Sewa Kendra employees stage protest march in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Updated At : 12:04 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Sewa Kendra employees take out a protest march in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Employees from Sewa Kendras across the district held a protest march under the leadership of union president Gursewak Singh in support of their demands.

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The union leaders presented a memorandum regarding their demands to AAP MLA Harmit Singh Sandhu. Gursewak Singh, Varinder Singh, Harman Singh, Kanwalpreet Singh, Beant Kaur and other leaders of the union addressed the protesters on the occasion.

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They condemned the state government for not considering to bringing their services directly under its control. The leaders said for the past 10 years they have been working in Sewa Kendras on meagre wages, but the government and the company have adopted a “dictatorial” attitude towards the employees.

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They added that it was surprising that state government had campaigned about making employees permanent in various departments two days ago, but the interests of the Sewa Kendra employees did not appear on the list, causing huge resentment among them.

The leaders warned the state government that in case their interests were not protected, the employment office will be gheroed on June 3.

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Leaders of various political parties who joined the protest march included Kanchanpreet Kaur, in-charge of Shiromani Akali Dal Tarn Taran constituency, Harjit Singh Sandhu, BJP district president. They participated in the march supporting the struggle of the Sewa Kendra employees.

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