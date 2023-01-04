Sewa Kendras' timing changed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

The district administration has announced changed timings of opening of Sewa Kendras due to inclement weather conditions.

As per the new timings, the centres would open at 9:45 am and close at 5 pm. Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh said the new timings would remain effective till January 15.

He said the situation would be reviewed on January 15 and if the present weather conditions, especially fog still persist, the working hours would be changed accordingly. He said with the change in timings due to fog, the general public would not have to travel too early in the morning.

The earlier opening time of these centres was 9 am. The present weather conditions, especially intense fog, have already forced the state government to extend the winter vacations till January 8.

The district administration also reviewed the progress of various social security schemes for the Scheduled Castes, tribes, widows, disabled and other disadvantageous categories. The ADC asked the officials of the various departments to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries of a scheme get the benefit.