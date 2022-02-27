Sewadar of gurdwara kills self, 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kotli Sakk village, under Rajasansi police station here, committed suicide by consuming poison on Friday.

The police have booked four persons on the charge of abetment to suicide. Pargat Singh, victim’s brother told the police Nirmal was the eldest among five siblings. He was unmarried and performing sewa as the main sewadar at Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara in the village for the last two years. He said a week ago, when he came to the house, he was upset.

He said the accused were stopping him from performing sewa. He said he would end his life if they expelled him. Gurdev Singh, Nirmal Singh, Daljit Singh, residents of the same village, and Kana Nihang have been booked for abetment to suicide. A case under IPC has been registered. Raids are on to arrest them.