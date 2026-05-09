Sewer desilting ahead of monsoon in Amritsar

In an effort to tackle sewer blockages and prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, the municipal corporation has handed over the desilting work of around 73 km of main and branch sewer lines across five Assembly constituencies of the city to private contractors.

Advertisement

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 14 crore, includes the cleaning of over 40 km of main sewer lines, along with branch lines in identified hotspot areas — where residents have been facing frequent sewer overflows and blockages.

Advertisement

Civic officials have directed contractors to complete the work by June 30, before the onset of heavy spells of rain.

Advertisement

According to officials, desilting work in hotspot areas began last month, and nearly 5 km of main and branch sewer lines have been cleaned so far.

At present, around 50 m of the main sewer line and nearly 100 m of branch sewer lines are being desilted daily.

Advertisement

The work involves cleaning sewer lines that are 8-102 inches in diameter.

To avoid disruption to vehicular movement, most of the desilting work is being carried out during night hours. The municipal corporation has engaged three contractors for the project under government-approved rate contracts.

For the operation, three corporation-owned super sucker machines, two contractor-operated super suckers and one jetting-cum-suction machine have been deployed.

Officials said hotspot areas were identified based on reports submitted by Junior Engineers, as these recorded the highest number of sewer blockage complaints.

Civic body constructs rainwater harvesting pits

Meanwhile, the corporation constructed rainwater harvesting pits in several low-lying areas to reduce water accumulation during rainfall.

Areas identified as flood-prone include Town Hall; Taylor Road; Court Road to Swani Motors; Madan Mohan Malviya Road; Putlighar; the Khalsa College area; the bus stand; the railway station; Circuit House; outside Guru Nanak Dev University; Maqbool Road; and Beri Gate.

Officials said the construction of rainwater harvesting pits had already been completed at most of these locations.

Also, the municipal corporation is preparing to hand over maintenance of sewer lines in 20 wards to a private company. The company will also be responsible for resolving complaints related to sewer blockages and damaged manhole covers. A proposal in this regard has been approved in a House meeting, and work orders are expected to be issued next week.