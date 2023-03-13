Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Days after a girl had attempted to kill herself after alleged harassment by a youth in Ajnala, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

The police have added a section of abetment to suicide in the FIR while no arrest was made till now. Earlier, the police had booked Kuldeep Singh of Dabbar Basti village in the case. However, later following a preliminary probe, the police nominated two more persons. They were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Shanu of the same village.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Singh, investigating officer, said the accused had been absconding.

Perturbed over sexual harassment by the accused, the victim allegedly attempted to end her life on February 26.

A relative of the deceased had told the police that he was a tailor while his niece, the victim, also used to work in a boutique. He said the victim had told him that she was being stalked and harassed by the accused for the past several days. She told him that the accused Kuldeep Singh was pressurising her for making physical relations with him. He said following this, he warned him not to harass the victim.

However, he did not desist from his acts. He alleged due to this, the victim was upset as the accused used to use abusive language against her whenever she opposed his advances.

He said on February 26, his niece did not come to the boutique. He said in the evening, she told his wife that she would end her life as she was upset over being harassed. He said she then attempted suicide. However, she was rushed to a hospital where she was under treatment.

Earlier, the police had registered a case under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-D and 506 of the IPC in this regard. The police have now added Section 306 of the IPC in the case and nominated his two accomplices Sukhdev and Shanu in the FIR.