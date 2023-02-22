SGPC awards scholarships to pupils

Amritsar, February 21
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, awarded scholarships and cash awards to students of up to Rs one crore and Rs 13 lakh, respectively, at the annual commemoration of Saka Sri Nankana Sahib related to Shaheed Bhai Lachman Singh Dharowali at Nagar Godharpur.
On the occasion, senior Akali leader and constituency in-charge Ravikaran Singh Kahlon said it was admirable that Gurmat ceremony was being conducted every year at Nagar Godharpur. Dhami raised the issue of Haryana Gurdwara Ad Hoc Committee formed by the Haryana government in his address. He said the committee violates the Sikh code of conduct, as the breaking of locks of the gates of historical gurdwaras of Haryana was illegal and against Sikh traditions.
The Haryana Gurdwara Ad Hoc Committee formed by the government plans to run the panthic arrangements of Guru Ghars under the supervision of the government.
On the issue of release of Bandi Singhs, Dhami said the signature campaign started had been successful and lakhs of proformas filled by the Sangat would be sent to the President and all details would be given to the UN. The committee president also gave a cheque of Rs five lakh to the management of Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Lachman Singh for the langar hall and expressed commitment to give more funds in the future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...