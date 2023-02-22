SGPC awards scholarships to pupils

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, awarded scholarships and cash awards to students of up to Rs one crore and Rs 13 lakh, respectively, at the annual commemoration of Saka Sri Nankana Sahib related to Shaheed Bhai Lachman Singh Dharowali at Nagar Godharpur.

On the occasion, senior Akali leader and constituency in-charge Ravikaran Singh Kahlon said it was admirable that Gurmat ceremony was being conducted every year at Nagar Godharpur. Dhami raised the issue of Haryana Gurdwara Ad Hoc Committee formed by the Haryana government in his address. He said the committee violates the Sikh code of conduct, as the breaking of locks of the gates of historical gurdwaras of Haryana was illegal and against Sikh traditions.

The Haryana Gurdwara Ad Hoc Committee formed by the government plans to run the panthic arrangements of Guru Ghars under the supervision of the government.

On the issue of release of Bandi Singhs, Dhami said the signature campaign started had been successful and lakhs of proformas filled by the Sangat would be sent to the President and all details would be given to the UN. The committee president also gave a cheque of Rs five lakh to the management of Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Lachman Singh for the langar hall and expressed commitment to give more funds in the future.