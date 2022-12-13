SGPC bans portrayal of Sikh gurus, their family members through films

Amritsar, December 13
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday banned the portrayal of Sikh gurus and their family members through films in view of Sikh sentiments.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee here which was presided over by the apex gurdwara body’s chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.
Amid the ongoing trend of making films on Sikh gurus and their family members, there has been resentment among the 'Sangat'. In view of this, the SGPC has decided to ban their portrayal through all kinds of films, Dhami said.
He said the SGPC was repeatedly receiving objections from various religious societies and the 'Sangat' on this "serious matter".
