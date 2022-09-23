 SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law : The Tribune India

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Said it will file a review petition against the apex court order

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami chairs an executive meeting. Tribune File

PTI

Amritsar, September 23

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called a special meeting of its members here on September 30 to discuss the future course of action in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding the constitutional validity of a 2014 law enacted by the Haryana government to manage the affairs of the gurdwaras in the state.

The SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, has said it will file a review petition against the apex court order.

It has also rejected the Supreme Court order upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

In a press release issued here, the SGPC said a resolution was passed in this regard at an urgent meeting of its executive committee.

The meeting, held in Chandigarh, was presided by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The resolution claimed that the law enacted by the Haryana government cannot affect the jurisdiction of the SGPC while the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 is in force.

Dhami said the SGPC executive committee has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order and a special meeting of all the members has been called in Amritsar on September 30 to discuss the future course of action.

He said only the Centre has the right to amend the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 and that too is possible only with the approval of the SGPC's General House.

"States cannot reduce the jurisdiction of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 as the amendment conduct is determined. From time to time, governments have adopted tactics to weaken the Sikh power and interfere in the SGPC's affairs, but they never succeeded before the Panth's unity," Dhami said.

There are 52 gurdwaras in Haryana. Five of those are managed by the HSGPC while the rest are under the SGPC.

Besides the shrines in Punjab and Haryana, the SGPC also manages the affairs of a gurdwara each in Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act was enacted when Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the chief minister.

Dhami said the then Union government, led by the Congress, had attempted to interfere in the SGPC's affairs in 1959, but had to accept the Sikh community's demand.

"After the protest by Sikhs, in April 1959, a pact was signed between the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Shiromani Akali Dal president Master Tara Singh, under which it was made mandatory to take the approval of the SGPC's General House for making amendments in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925," he added.

Dhami said the Haryana government should not try to take possession of a gurdwara or any other institution functioning under the 1925 law.

The SGPC president also said "we appreciate the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat of Haryana, but the conspiracies of powers wanting to break the supreme Sikh body SGPC can never be accepted".  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Residents of Amritsar's Mallu Nangal village allege corruption in ration distribution

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala