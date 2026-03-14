SGPC celebrates Sikh new year, announces 4% DA hike for staff

A Gurmat Samagam was organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to mark the advent of the new Nanakshahi Samvat 558, during which the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced a four per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for SGPC employees and issued directions regarding traditional Sikh attire during duty.

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Addressing the gathering after the bhog of Akhand Path Sahib, Dhami said that all employees and sewadars serving in gurdwaras should wear traditional Sikh attire, including kurta-pyjama, while performing their duties. He said that those serving in Gurdwaras must reflect Sikh traditions and discipline through their appearance and conduct, thereby strengthening the maryada and values associated with Sikh institutions.

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During the programme, Dhami announced that employees working under the SGPC and its institutions would receive a four per cent hike in DA with effect from April 1. He said the SGPC remains committed to the welfare and facilities of its employees, while expecting them to remain dedicated to the dignity and traditions of the institution and the Sangat.

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Extending greetings to the Sangat on the occasion of the Nanakshahi New Year, Dhami prayed for the well-being of humanity and urged the Sikh community to live according to the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. The SGPC chief emphasised that the gurdwara management functions with the support of the Sangat, and therefore, employees, sewadars and officials must adopt simple and traditional attire that reflects Sikh principles and heritage

He also directed that the beginning of daily duty by the SGPC staff should be marked collectively with the recitation of Mool Mantar and Waheguru Gurmantra.

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Earlier, Gurbani Kirtan was performed by the Ragi Jatha of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, led by Bhai Harjeet Singh. Ardas was offered by Bhai Prem Singh, while the hukamnama was followed by a religious discourse by Giani Parvinderpal Singh, Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.