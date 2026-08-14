DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC chief backs Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s August 15 protest march seeking release of Sikh prisoners

SGPC chief backs Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s August 15 protest march seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Harjinder Singh Dhami says the issue of Sikh prisoners who had completed their prescribed sentences but continued to remain incarcerated raised serious questions about the government’s approach towards them

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:34 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. File photo
Advertisement

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday extended support to the protest march being organised by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha on August 15 from the protest site to the Governor House, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who have spent prolonged periods in jail.

Advertisement

Dhami said the issue of Sikh prisoners who had completed their prescribed sentences but continued to remain incarcerated raised serious questions about the government’s approach towards them.

Advertisement

He said several Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Jagtar Singh Tara, Paramjit Singh Bheora, Prof Davinderpal Singh Bhullar and Gurdip Singh Khehra, had spent long periods behind bars.

Advertisement

Referring to Rajoana’s case, he said that despite observations by the Supreme Court, no decision had been taken by the government regarding the commutation of his death sentence.

Dhami also raised the issue of parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, whose elderly mother is reportedly in critical health.

Advertisement

He said the relationship between a mother and son was sacred and it was not appropriate to restrict their meeting to just one day by imposing conditions when the mother was in the last phase of her life.

He urged the government to take a humanitarian decision and allow Hawara to meet his mother after a prolonged separation.

The SGPC president said the committee had consistently taken up the issue of Sikh prisoners and would continue its efforts for their release. He said SGPC representatives and officials had also attended an earlier meeting with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and assured it of support.

He said the cases of Sikh prisoners should not be viewed merely through the prism of legal procedures, but their humanitarian and constitutional aspects should also be given due consideration.

Dhami appealed to the Sikh community to support the peaceful and constitutional struggle being undertaken for the release of Sikh prisoners. He reiterated that the SGPC would continue to pursue the matter at its own level.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts