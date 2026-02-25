SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami reprimands 20 staffers over dress code during meeting

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami reprimanded about 20 managers and accountants for wearing western-style attire while attending a meeting convened by him.

The employees, dressed in coats, jeans, pants, shirts and other outfits, were directed to deposit Rs 2,100 each in the Guru’s golak.

Amid these developments, Dhami sought to enforce discipline among staff. The SGPC has been issuing directions to its employees to wear kurta-pyjama during duty hours in keeping with the spiritual ambience of Sikh shrines and to ensure easy identification among large gatherings of devotees. Kurta-pyjama has long been part of the prescribed dress code for SGPC staff.

The development took place during a meeting of staff from gurdwaras falling under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwara Act. These gurdwaras were reassigned from SGPC secretary Partap Singh to additional secretary Gurinder Singh Mathrewal on February 13.

The reshuffle followed a case registered by the Mohali police on February 9 in connection with the alleged sale of land belonging to Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Saini Majra village near IT City.

The police booked seven persons, including a gurdwara manager, on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The case was registered on the complaint of SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

The incident evoked sharp criticism against the SGPC.

Giani Harpreet Singh, president of SAD (Punar Surjit), a breakaway Akali faction, accused the SGPC of shielding its senior officials and questioned attempts to evade responsibility.

He stated that if the SGPC leadership believed it was not at fault in the land deal, there was no need for a cover-up. He further alleged that the SGPC declared the signature of its senior official as forged even before the probe had concluded, raising suspicions due to what he described as hurried decisions.