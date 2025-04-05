SGPC chief inaugurates new bank branch building

President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Harjinder Singh Dhami today inaugurated the newly renovated branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) near Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib.

PNB officials presented a cheque for Rs 30 lakh on the occasion to Dhami for the purchase of a bus for the convenience of devotees visiting Sri Darbar Sahib.

Dhami said that the Punjab National Bank has consistently contributed to services in gurdwaras. Continuing this spirit, the bank has donated Rs 30 lakh for the purchase of a 32-seater bus for pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple. He expressed the hope that the bank will continue to actively support such community-friendly initiatives.

Dhami, along with others, honoured the bank officials, including PNB’s executive director Ashok Chandra, with robes of honor (siropa) and a golden model of Sri Darbar Sahib.