SGPC chief visits Raipur, inaugurates Gurdwara building

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami held a meeting in Raipur with the management committees of various Gurdwaras and prominent Sikh leaders of Chhattisgarh. During the interaction, he reviewed the ongoing initiatives of the SGPC in the state and outlined a roadmap to further intensify the propagation of Sikh faith in the coming times.

Dhami, in a release issued here on Tuesday, said the SGPC was making dedicated efforts to promote and spread Sikh principles outside Punjab through Sikh missions. He added that the Sikh mission in Chhattisgarh has been consistently active in religious outreach, and with the cooperation of local Gurdwara committees, further focused efforts will be undertaken to accelerate this mission.

He expressed pride that Sikhs living outside Punjab have preserved their Sikh identity in accordance with the teachings of the Gurus. Emphasising the legacy of the SGPC, he said it is an institution belonging to every Sikh, established after prolonged struggle by elders, and it is the duty of every Sikh to support it and contribute to the propagation of the faith.

He inaugurated the renovated building of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Sahib, Rawabhata. On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan', a facility being constructed to provide accommodation for devotees visiting the Gurdwara.

The management of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Sahib Ji is being overseen by the SGPC through Sikh Mission, Chhattisgarh. The renovation of the Gurdwara building was carried out with the support of the sangat, under the sewa (voluntary service) of Jagjit Singh Khanuja and his family.