SGPC condemns assault on Sikh man in Thailand

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday condemned the alleged assault on an elderly Sikh man and removal of his turban in Thailand.

Reacting to a video of the incident circulating on social media, Dhami said assaulting an elderly man and deliberately removing and dishonouring his turban had had hurt the Sikh sentiments.

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"A turban is a symbol of Sikh identity and dignity and any act insulting it was unacceptable," he added.

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Dhami urged the Union External Affairs Minister to take up the matter diplomatically with the Thailand government. He also appealed to the authorities there to conduct an impartial investigation and take legal action against those responsible.

He further asked the ministry to obtain details of the incident through the Indian Embassy in Thailand and provide the victim with necessary legal and consular assistance.

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The governments concerned had a responsibility to ensure the safety, religious identity and dignity of Sikhs living or travelling abroad, Dhami stated, while also condemning an alleged incident at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Sikh children, who had gone to watch a cricket match, were reportedly stopped from entering the stadium because of the "karas" they were wearing.

He said a "kara" was one of the Sikh articles of faith and an integral part of Sikh religious identity.

Dhami urged the authorities concerned to take immediate cognisance of the matter, investigate the incident and fix responsibility for the alleged conduct towards the Sikh children.

He also called for measures to ensure that Sikhs carrying their articles of faith did not face discrimination or unnecessary restrictions at public venues in future.