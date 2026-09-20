DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC condemns assault on Sikh man in Thailand

SGPC condemns assault on Sikh man in Thailand

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:50 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday condemned the alleged assault on an elderly Sikh man and removal of his turban in Thailand.

Reacting to a video of the incident circulating on social media, Dhami said assaulting an elderly man and deliberately removing and dishonouring his turban had had hurt the Sikh sentiments.

Advertisement

"A turban is a symbol of Sikh identity and dignity and any act insulting it was unacceptable," he added.

Advertisement

Dhami urged the Union External Affairs Minister to take up the matter diplomatically with the Thailand government. He also appealed to the authorities there to conduct an impartial investigation and take legal action against those responsible.

He further asked the ministry to obtain details of the incident through the Indian Embassy in Thailand and provide the victim with necessary legal and consular assistance.

Advertisement

The governments concerned had a responsibility to ensure the safety, religious identity and dignity of Sikhs living or travelling abroad, Dhami stated, while also condemning an alleged incident at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Sikh children, who had gone to watch a cricket match, were reportedly stopped from entering the stadium because of the "karas" they were wearing.

He said a "kara" was one of the Sikh articles of faith and an integral part of Sikh religious identity.

Dhami urged the authorities concerned to take immediate cognisance of the matter, investigate the incident and fix responsibility for the alleged conduct towards the Sikh children.

He also called for measures to ensure that Sikhs carrying their articles of faith did not face discrimination or unnecessary restrictions at public venues in future.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts