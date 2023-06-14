SGPC declares result of religious examination

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami today declared the results of the religious examination conducted by SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) in February 2023.

As many as 1,552 students, who secured 70 per cent or above marks will be awarded scholarships worth Rs 32.25 lakh, mementoes, and certificates.

Dhami said the SGPC managed the historical gurdwaras, while it is also continuously working for promoting and preaching the Sikh faith.

The DPC is conducting the religious preaching campaign at the village-level with pracharak jathas (preacher groups). “Our 17 missionary colleges and schools are functioning under the DPC to teach Gurbani Kirtan and religious code of conduct to the youth,” he said.

Religious examination is conducted every year to connect the children and youth with the Sikh faith, rehat maryada (code of conduct), and its history.

A total of 40,774 students had participated in the religious examination held by DPC in February 2023 in four categories, out of which 1,552 students have been shortlisted for awarding scholarships. A special amount will also be awarded to students who attained the first three positions in each category.

