DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC declares support for kin, statewide protest

SGPC declares support for kin, statewide protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:30 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has endorsed the Punjab bandh call for October 15 to protest the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the committee’s support in a video message shared with the media here on Wednesday. He said the SGPC stood firmly with those working to free Punjab’s youth from drugs and would provide all possible assistance to the deceased’s family.

Advertisement

Dhami said the SGPC office and all its institutions would remain closed on October 15 in protest against the killing of the Sikh youth.

Advertisement

He said Punjab was grappling with a serious drug problem, with hundreds of young people falling prey to addiction every day and many families being devastated. Referring to the Miri Piri Khalsa March, he said interactions with the “sangat” in various villages about the open sale of drugs had raised serious questions about the government’s claims regarding its action against drugs.

Expressing concern that those who raised their voices against drugs were being targeted, Dhami said the government had a responsibility to ensure the safety of people fighting the drug menace. He called for concrete and effective action to eradicate drugs instead of relying on announcements.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts