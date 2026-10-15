SGPC declares support for kin, statewide protest

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has endorsed the Punjab bandh call for October 15 to protest the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the committee’s support in a video message shared with the media here on Wednesday. He said the SGPC stood firmly with those working to free Punjab’s youth from drugs and would provide all possible assistance to the deceased’s family.

Advertisement

Dhami said the SGPC office and all its institutions would remain closed on October 15 in protest against the killing of the Sikh youth.

Advertisement

He said Punjab was grappling with a serious drug problem, with hundreds of young people falling prey to addiction every day and many families being devastated. Referring to the Miri Piri Khalsa March, he said interactions with the “sangat” in various villages about the open sale of drugs had raised serious questions about the government’s claims regarding its action against drugs.

Expressing concern that those who raised their voices against drugs were being targeted, Dhami said the government had a responsibility to ensure the safety of people fighting the drug menace. He called for concrete and effective action to eradicate drugs instead of relying on announcements.