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Home / Amritsar / SGPC, district admn review arrangements for Parkash Purb

SGPC, district admn review arrangements for Parkash Purb

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A view of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. File photo
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the district administration on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the Parkash Purb of the fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ram Das, with sanitation, traffic management and civic facilities around the Golden Temple among the key issues discussed.

The Parkash Purb will be observed at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib on October 27. A Nagar Kirtan will be taken out from Sri Akal Takht Sahib on October 26, passing through the historic gates of the walled city before concluding at Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

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The meeting was attended by SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, Golden Temple manager Major Singh, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, among others.

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Officials discussed arrangements for cleanliness, traffic regulation and civic facilities in view of the large gathering expected during the celebrations. Mannan said the Nagar Kirtan on October 26 would pass through the historic gates of Amritsar before culminating at Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

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