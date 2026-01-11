SGPC executive to meet in Amritsar on January 16

The executive body of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), led by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami, will meet at its office here on January 16.

Notably, the meeting comes a day after Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann is scheduled to appear at the Akal Takht secretariat on January 15.

SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said that the meeting, originally scheduled for January 12, was postponed due to unavoidable engagements.

He said routine matters will be discussed as per the agenda sent earlier to SGPC office-bearers and executive members. All of them have been informed in this regard.