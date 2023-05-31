SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors

Amritsar, May 30
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned a recent attack on three underage Sikhs at Ukhalad village in Parbhani district, Maharashtra.
Dhami said, “A Sikh minor named Kirpal Singh (14) died in the attack, while two other Sikhs, Avtar Singh (16) and Arun Singh (15), were left seriously injured.”
He stressed, “The Maharashtra Police should identify and nab the perpetrators.”
The incident has left the Sikh community deeply hurt, Dhami said, ruing, “The heinous attack is a blot on humanity."
