SGPC flex boards carrying Akal Takht directives on Punjab CM Mann 'torn down'

Several flex boards installed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to publicise directives issued by Akal Takht regarding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have allegedly been torn down at different locations.

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SGPC member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka alleged that unidentified persons damaged a number of flex boards carrying Sri Akal Takht Sahib’s message during the night. He said reports had been received from Majitha and Fatehgarh Sahib about the tearing of the boards.

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According to Sialka, the SGPC has initiated the process of filing complaints with the concerned police stations. He said managers of the respective gurdwaras would also submit formal complaints seeking action against those responsible.

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Condemning the incident, Sialka termed the removal and damage of the flex boards an “irresponsible and objectionable act.”

Earlier on June 23, the SGPC directed managers and in-charges of historic gurdwaras to display the orders issued by Akal Takht regarding CM Bhagwant Mann on flex boards at prominent places. Following the directive, such boards were put up in Amritsar and several other constituencies under the supervision of SGPC members and local gurdwara managements.

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Apart from the SGPC’s campaign, the Shiromani Akali Dal had also installed similar posters at various locations in different cities to highlight the Akal Takht’s directives.