DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC flex boards carrying Akal Takht directives on Punjab CM Mann 'torn down'

SGPC flex boards carrying Akal Takht directives on Punjab CM Mann 'torn down'

SGPC member Sialka says boards carrying Akal Takht message damaged in Majitha and Fatehgarh Sahib; complaints being filed with police

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SGPC member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka said reports had been received from Majitha and Fatehgarh Sahib about the tearing of the boards.
Advertisement

Several flex boards installed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to publicise directives issued by Akal Takht regarding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have allegedly been torn down at different locations.

Advertisement

SGPC member advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka alleged that unidentified persons damaged a number of flex boards carrying Sri Akal Takht Sahib’s message during the night. He said reports had been received from Majitha and Fatehgarh Sahib about the tearing of the boards.

Advertisement

According to Sialka, the SGPC has initiated the process of filing complaints with the concerned police stations. He said managers of the respective gurdwaras would also submit formal complaints seeking action against those responsible.

Advertisement

Condemning the incident, Sialka termed the removal and damage of the flex boards an “irresponsible and objectionable act.”

Earlier on June 23, the SGPC directed managers and in-charges of historic gurdwaras to display the orders issued by Akal Takht regarding CM Bhagwant Mann on flex boards at prominent places. Following the directive, such boards were put up in Amritsar and several other constituencies under the supervision of SGPC members and local gurdwara managements.

Advertisement

Apart from the SGPC’s campaign, the Shiromani Akali Dal had also installed similar posters at various locations in different cities to highlight the Akal Takht’s directives.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts