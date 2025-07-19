DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Amritsar / SGPC gets another threat email to blow up Golden Temple, 8th since July 14

SGPC gets another threat email to blow up Golden Temple, 8th since July 14

A suspect, Shubham Dubey, is currently being questioned
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:22 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee security official keeps a vigil amid tight security after the SGPC recently received e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple in Amritsar. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday has received yet another threatening email to blow up the Golden Temple.

Advertisement

This is the eighth such threat since July 14.

Security around the holy Sikh shrine has been beefed up. Police force has been deployed outside the temple, with plainclothes officers patrolling the complex to thwart any untoward incident.

Advertisement

An SGPC official has confirmed receiving the latest threat last night.

Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has raised questions over the failure of central and state agencies to identify the perpetrators so far.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that investigations are in progress. A suspect, Shubham Dubey, is currently being questioned. “Technical analysis in such cases takes time,” he said, adding that the suspects would be identified soon.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts