SGPC gets another threat email to blow up Golden Temple, 8th since July 14

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday has received yet another threatening email to blow up the Golden Temple.

This is the eighth such threat since July 14.

Security around the holy Sikh shrine has been beefed up. Police force has been deployed outside the temple, with plainclothes officers patrolling the complex to thwart any untoward incident.

An SGPC official has confirmed receiving the latest threat last night.

Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has raised questions over the failure of central and state agencies to identify the perpetrators so far.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that investigations are in progress. A suspect, Shubham Dubey, is currently being questioned. “Technical analysis in such cases takes time,” he said, adding that the suspects would be identified soon.