SGPC gives aid to Poonch Sikhs killed in Pak shelling

SGPC gives aid to Poonch Sikhs killed in Pak shelling

The SGPC on Friday provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of four Sikhs who died in cross-border shelling by the Pakistan army in Poonch (J&K) recently. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited Poonch and...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:45 AM May 17, 2025 IST
SGPC chief HS Dhami hands over a cheque to a victim in Poonch.
The SGPC on Friday provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of four Sikhs who died in cross-border shelling by the Pakistan army in Poonch (J&K) recently.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited Poonch and handed over the aid to the affected families. He demanded restoration of the minority status for Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Mahant Manjit Singh and assistant secretary Harbhajan Singh Vakta, he visited houses of all affected families. He offered condolences and took part in the “antim ardas”, besides interacting with the families. Ranjit Singh, Ragi Amrik Singh, Amarjt Singh and Balwinder Kaur, all residents of Poonch, were killed in shelling recently.

Dhami urged the Centre to adopt a more inclusive approach towards the Sikh community in J&K. He also urged CM Omar Abdullah to ensure well-being of the affected Sikh families and provide them with necessary support. He said at least one member from each of the bereaved families be given a government job.

