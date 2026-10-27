SGPC gurdwaras to hold prayers for justice on October 28

Ardas (prayer) will be held at all gurdwaras managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on October 28, seeking justice for the family of Parvinder Singh, who died while raising his voice against drugs.

The prayers will also seek a drug-free Punjab and a safe and prosperous future for the younger generation.

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SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said directions had been issued to the managers of all gurdwaras under the committee in accordance with the order of Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

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He said the growing drug menace among Punjab’s youth was a matter of serious concern for the Sikh community. During the ardas, devotees would pray for justice for Parvinder Singh’s family, a drug-free Punjab and the strength for the younger generation to lead healthy and secure lives by following the teachings of Sikhism. The SGPC also appealed to the Sikh community in India and abroad to offer prayers.