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Home / Amritsar / SGPC holds ardas ceremony at Akal Takht for Punjabis killed in 1947 Partition

SGPC holds ardas ceremony at Akal Takht for Punjabis killed in 1947 Partition

Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj recalls 'Punjab Da Ujaara', seeks reopening of Kartarpur Corridor and release of Sikh prisoners

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:36 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Devotees attend an ardas ceremony organised by the SGPC at Akal Takht in memory of Punjabis killed during the 1947 Partition, in Amritsar, on Sunday. Video grab via YouTube@officialsgpc
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday organised an ardas ceremony at Akal Takht in memory of all Punjabis who were killed during the carnage and Partition of Punjab in August 1947.

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Addressing the sangat, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said elders had described the 1947 Partition as the “Punjab Da Ujaara” (ruination of Punjab), during which more than one million Punjabis were massacred.

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He said Giani Sohan Singh Seetal’s book ‘Punjab Da Ujaara’ records numerous incidents from the time of Partition and provides an account of what happened during those tragic days. He said an ardas was offered before the Guru Sahib at Akal Takht, praying that such a time never returns. A large number of devotees participated in the ceremony.

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The Jathedar said the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has also remained closed for nearly one-and-a-half years and asked the governments of India and Pakistan to hold dialogue and reopen the corridor without delay in accordance with Sikh sentiments.

He said that when Sikh devotees travel in jathas to Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) under the bilateral agreement, a large number of devotees wish to undertake the pilgrimage.

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He said the SGPC had recently received passports for Sikh jathas in record numbers and asked both governments to seriously consider increasing the quota of pilgrims allowed in the Sikh jathas.

Jathedar Gargaj also called for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences and resolution of issues concerning them.

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