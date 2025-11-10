DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC holds bhog of Sahaj Path at Baba Bakala

SGPC holds bhog of Sahaj Path at Baba Bakala

350th anniversary year of martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

article_Author
Tribune Health Desk
Tribune Health Desk
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:06 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SGPC members at a religious programme organised in Baba Bakala on Sunday.
Advertisement

The bhog of 25,000 Sahaj Path was offered during a mega religious programme held at historic Baba Bakala where Guru Tegh Bahadur was proclaimed the ninth Guru of the Sikh community to mark the 350th anniversary year of his martyrdom.

Advertisement

The bhog of 35,000 Sahaj Path will be offered during a mega event to be held at Anandpur Sahib on November 16, following which elaborate religious programmes will be held for nine days from November 21 at the same place.

Advertisement

The programme was held jointly by the SGPC and Australia-based Sahaj Path Sewa Society. On the occasion, Dhadhi, Kavishar and Katha Vachaks narrated the sacrifices and life history of the Sikh Guru. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Badadur assumed unique significance in the history of all religions.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts