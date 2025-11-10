SGPC holds bhog of Sahaj Path at Baba Bakala

The bhog of 25,000 Sahaj Path was offered during a mega religious programme held at historic Baba Bakala where Guru Tegh Bahadur was proclaimed the ninth Guru of the Sikh community to mark the 350th anniversary year of his martyrdom.

The bhog of 35,000 Sahaj Path will be offered during a mega event to be held at Anandpur Sahib on November 16, following which elaborate religious programmes will be held for nine days from November 21 at the same place.

The programme was held jointly by the SGPC and Australia-based Sahaj Path Sewa Society. On the occasion, Dhadhi, Kavishar and Katha Vachaks narrated the sacrifices and life history of the Sikh Guru. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Badadur assumed unique significance in the history of all religions.