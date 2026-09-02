SGPC in flood-hit Nepal, seeks info on relief ops from PMO

An SGPC delegation in Nepal to assist those affected by floods met PMO representatives there and sought detailed information about the situation in the aftermath of the natural disaster and relief operations undertaken by the Nepal government. The meeting was facilitated by Pritam Singh, secretary of the Gurdwara Singh Sabha.

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The delegation comprising Rajinder Singh Mehta, Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, along with SGPC deputy secretary Azad Deep Singh said the information would help it plan and provide assistance accordingly.

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Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the SGPC would undertake relief activities based on further information and requirements communicated by the Nepal government.

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Representatives of the Nepal government thanked the SGPC delegation for its initiative to extend humanitarian assistance during the crisis. The officials also shared details of the relief framework and ongoing arrangements being implemented by the government.