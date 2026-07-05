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Home / Amritsar / SGPC marks Akal Takht foundation day with religious fervour in Amritsar

SGPC marks Akal Takht foundation day with religious fervour in Amritsar

Acting Jathedar urges Sikhs to uphold Akal Takht's supremacy, calls for unity and fight against drug abuse

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:54 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addresses the gathering during the foundation day of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, in Amritsar, on Sunday.
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday observed the foundation day of Sri Akal Takht Sahib with religious fervour and devotion at the temporal seat of the Sikhs in Amritsar.

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The commemorative programme was attended by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht and Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh, and other prominent Sikh personalities.

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The ceremony began with the bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, followed by Gurbani kirtan by the Hazoori Ragi jatha.

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Giani Rajdeep Singh, granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, highlighted the historical significance of the establishment of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Addressing the gathering, Jathedar Gargaj extended greetings to the Sikh community and said the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, established Sri Akal Takht Sahib to uphold truth, justice and righteousness, making it clear that whenever worldly powers fail to deliver justice, the Guru's Takht would remain the supreme centre for safeguarding human rights and justice.

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He said history bears witness that rulers who challenged the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib eventually faded away, while the institution has continued to stand firm and will remain steadfast in the future. He urged every Sikh to uphold the dignity, supremacy and directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib with complete faith and commitment.

Referring to the contemporary challenges facing the Sikh community, Gargaj said the Panth's strength lies in remaining united under the guidance of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

He also called upon the community to actively combat the growing menace of drug abuse by connecting the younger generation with Gurbani, Naam Simran, selfless service and Sikh values. He said youth rooted in the Guru's teachings would remain free from all forms of addiction.

Appealing for unity, Gargaj urged the congregation to reaffirm its commitment to preserving the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib while working collectively for the progress of the Khalsa Panth through Gurmat principles, discipline and solidarity.

Among those present were Akal Takht Head Granthi Giani Gurmukh Singh, SGPC members, senior office-bearers and officials of the SGPC and Sri Harmandir Sahib, besides a large number of devotees.

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