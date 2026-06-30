The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday observed birth anniversary of Bhagat Kabir with religious fervour at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, associated with Darbar Sahib.

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The programme began with the bhog of Akhand Path, followed by Gurbani Kirtan by the Hazoori Raagi jatha of Bhai Jagroop Singh. Bhai Prem Singh performed the ardas, while the hukamnama was read by Sri Harmandir Sahib granthi Giani Balwinder Singh.

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Addressing the congregation, Giani Balwinder Singh highlighted the life and teachings of Bhagat Kabir. He said Bhagat Kabir opposed social evils and inspired people to devote themselves to the Almighty. He also spoke against caste discrimination and urged people to follow the path of righteousness. Giani Balwinder Singh called upon the sangat to draw inspiration from Bhagat Kabir’s life and live according to the teachings of Gurbani.

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The SGPC also organised a separate religious programme to mark the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Manji Sahib. The bhog of Akhand Path was held, followed by a gurmat samagam. SGPC’s head preacher Bhai Jagdev Singh shared the life and legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh with the congregation. Dhadi and Kavishar jathas also presented historical accounts of the Sikh ruler’s life and achievements.

SGPC Secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, Additional Secretary Bhagwant Singh Dhangera, Deputy Secretaries Manjit Singh Talwandi and Satnam Singh Riar, Darbar Sahib Manager Major Singh and Superintendents Nishan Singh and Malkiat Singh Behirwal were among those present on the occasion.