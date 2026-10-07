DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC member Jaswant Singh Purain apologises to Akal Takht over meeting with CM Mann

SGPC member Jaswant Singh Purain apologises to Akal Takht over meeting with CM Mann

Purain had recently met Mann, who was declared a ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ by the Akal Takht through an edict issued on June 15

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:09 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Meeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was a major mistake, admitted Jaswant Singh Purain. File
Advertisement

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jaswant Singh Purain on Wednesday appeared before the Secretariat of Akal Takht and submitted his explanation and apology over his recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Purain had recently met Mann, who was declared a ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ by the Akal Takht through an edict issued on June 15, 2026.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj had directed Purain to appear personally within 10 days and submit an explanation. He was also barred from attending SGPC meetings.

Advertisement

Today, Purain appeared at the Secretariat of Akal Takht and submitted his explanation and apology to Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj.

Purain admitted before the Jathedar that meeting the Chief Minister Bhagwant, was a major mistake. He said there was no wrong intention behind the meeting and that his motive was in the interest of the Panth.

Advertisement

Expressing remorse, he sought forgiveness and said he would accept whatever decision was taken by Akal Takht.

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Secretariat, said the explanation and apology submitted by Purain would be considered at a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibans, following which a decision would be taken.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts