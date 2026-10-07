SGPC member Jaswant Singh Purain apologises to Akal Takht over meeting with CM Mann

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jaswant Singh Purain on Wednesday appeared before the Secretariat of Akal Takht and submitted his explanation and apology over his recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Purain had recently met Mann, who was declared a ‘Guru Dokhi’ and ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’ by the Akal Takht through an edict issued on June 15, 2026.

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Following the meeting, acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj had directed Purain to appear personally within 10 days and submit an explanation. He was also barred from attending SGPC meetings.

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Today, Purain appeared at the Secretariat of Akal Takht and submitted his explanation and apology to Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj.

Purain admitted before the Jathedar that meeting the Chief Minister Bhagwant, was a major mistake. He said there was no wrong intention behind the meeting and that his motive was in the interest of the Panth.

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Expressing remorse, he sought forgiveness and said he would accept whatever decision was taken by Akal Takht.

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Secretariat, said the explanation and apology submitted by Purain would be considered at a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahibans, following which a decision would be taken.