SGPC moves Akal Takht against AAP MLA Harmeet Sandhu over 'Guru di Golak' remarks

SGPC alleges Sandhu defamed Sikh principles in his victory speech, claiming 'Guru di Golak' was misused to distribute money during elections

GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:23 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Newly elected Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu. Tribune photo
Newly elected Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu is in trouble after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) approached the Akal Takht, seeking action against him for allegedly defaming Sikh principles for political gain.

Sandhu, who recently switched from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), won the Tarn Taran bypoll by around 12,000 votes, defeating SAD candidate Principal Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa.

In his victory speech, Sandhu alleged that the SGPC misused the ‘Guru di Golak’ (donation box) at the behest of SAD to distribute money and influence voters.

A purported video of the speech shows him saying the election was “against those forces who threatened people, distributed ration and money by misusing ‘Guru di Golak’,” adding that the people of Majha had given a “fatwa” in favour of AAP.

SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk described Sandhu’s remarks as a heinous attempt to defame the Sikh body. He said a request had been made to Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to summon Sandhu.

He said ‘Guru di Golak’ is meant to manage gurdwara affairs and support social causes as per the teachings of the Sikh Gurus.

“SGPC manages gurdwara affairs, helps the needy, and takes the lead in providing relief during natural disasters. Recently, during floods, the SGPC took the initiative to provide essential goods and high-quality seeds from the ‘Guru di Golak’. Where was the AAP government then?” he said.

SGPC general secretary Sher Singh said that Sandhu’s allegations were baseless and hurt Sikh sentiments. He said the Akal Takht Jathedar had been requested to initiate action against the MLA under the ‘Sikh rehat maryada’.

An advisor to the Akal Takht officiating Jathedar confirmed that the SGPC’s letter seeking cognisance against Sandhu has been received.

MLA Sandhu could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

