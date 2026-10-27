SGPC plans events to mark 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will organise seminars, kirtan darbars and religious congregations across Punjab and other states to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas, which falls on February 20, 2027.

A sub-committee meeting was held at the SGPC headquarters here on Monday under the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to plan year-long commemorative events. SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said the first seminar would be held at Babbar Akali Memorial Khalsa College, Garhshankar, on November 12. Other seminars are planned in Kartarpur in Jalandhar district, at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University in Fatehgarh Sahib, Guru Nanak College in Budhlada and Guru Nanak Engineering College in Ludhiana. Events will also be held in Amritsar, Delhi and Haryana.

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The SGPC also discussed organising religious events and kirtan darbars at various gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Gurdwara Charan Kamal Sahib in Banga, Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib in Alamgir, Ludhiana, Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, Gurdwara Bibi Pradhan Kaur in Barnala, Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Patiala and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo. Events are also planned at several other religious places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

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As part of the celebrations, the SGPC will publish booklets in different languages on Bhagat Ravidas’ life, history, philosophy and Gurbani. The February edition of the Gurmat Parkash magazine will be dedicated to him. A souvenir highlighting his life and teachings will also be published.

A Nagar Kirtan will begin from Bhagat Ravidas’ birthplace in Kashi (Varanasi) after a religious congregation in January 2027. It will travel to Amritsar and conclude in February, Mannan said. The sub-committee also decided to convene a meeting of representatives of organisations and institutions associated with Bhagat Ravidas in Amritsar on November 17 to discuss ways to ensure the successful organisation of the commemorative events.

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SGPC junior vice-president Baldev Singh Kalyan and members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Gurcharan Singh Grewal and among others, attended the meeting.