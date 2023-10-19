SGPC resents CM's approach to civic issues around Golden Temple

Amritsar, October 18
Officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) resented that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, during his visit to the Golden Temple to perform collective ‘Ardas’ for drug-free Punjab, did not spare time for them as they wanted to apprise him about the dilapidated passages leading to the Golden Temple.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh said most passages, including the Heritage Street that lead to the Golden Temple, had broken patches, overflowing sewage and garbage in lanes. He said no efforts were being made to resolve these issues despite repeated pleas of the SGPC to the Local Bodies Ministry and the local administration.
“At least, the CM should have listened to us. Water gets accumulated in the Heritage Street and other narrow lanes even when there is moderate rain. Devotees from all over the globe face tough times to reach the Golden Temple. The insanitary conditions have added to their woes,” he said. He said the SGPC had arranged ‘parshad’ for devotees, who participated in the ‘Ardas’.
