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Home / Amritsar / SGPC-run schools to counter ‘propaganda’ with added focus on imparting Sikh values

SGPC-run schools to counter ‘propaganda’ with added focus on imparting Sikh values

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Principals of SGPC-run schools take part in a meeting in Amritsar
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Schools run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have decided to intensify efforts to impart Sikh religious values to their students to counter propaganda and misinformation targeting community institutions.

A unanimous decision in this regard was taken at a special meeting of principals of the SGPC-run schools here on Tuesday.

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Special emphasis was laid on the need to make the schools effective centres of the Sikh Siddhant Mission and to create awareness among students about their religion and heritage.

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During the meeting, concerns were expressed over the “propaganda” targeted at Sikh institutions, which was termed an “unfortunate and worrying phenomenon”.

The speakers said it was the need of the hour to identify propaganda that distorted facts regarding Sikh institutions and Sikh principles on various social media platforms.

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In such cases, instead of becoming part of any propaganda without verifying the facts, people should be provided with correct information and play a constructive role in strengthening Sikh institutions, they stressed.

SGPC executive member Harjinder Kaur said it was necessary to respond to one-sided or unfounded statements about the organisation with restraint and facts.

She said that under the leadership of Harjinder Singh Dhami, the SGPC had always played a leading role in Panthic activities and made great efforts to upgrade educational institutions.

“Today, continuous efforts are being made to weaken Sikh institutions,” she alleged.

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