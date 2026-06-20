SGPC demands CM Mann’s resignation over controversial video row

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The SGPC stated that he has no moral right to continue in office following the ‘hukumnama’ (directive) issued by the Akal Takht, Sikhism’s highest temporal seat, in connection with a controversial video.

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The decision was taken during a meeting of the SGPC’s executive committee, chaired by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami, here on Saturday.

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The SGPC also released the video recording of Mann’s appearance before the Akal Takht on January 15 in connection with the controversial video on social media and the proceedings initiated thereafter by the officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj. The video pertains to the conversation and discussion that took place over the objectionable video that triggered the controversy.

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Dhami said that the Akal Takht had already ordered the social boycott of the CM in the matter and appealed to the Sikh community to abide by the directive in accordance with Sikh religious traditions and maryada.

Dhami said the SGPC had also decided to convene an important session of its general house meeting on June 27 to deliberate further on the issue. He added that after the meeting, the SGPC would take the matter to the ‘court of the people’ and make them aware of the developments. “Our members would hold meetings in every constituency in this regard,” he said.

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While sharing the video of the CM’s appearance before the Akal Takht, Dhami said Mann had agreed to a forensic examination of the alleged video. He said the Akal Takht had contacted the Chief Minister and his office regarding the forensic investigation of the video, seeking details of the two forensic laboratories where they wanted the examination to be conducted, but received no response.

“The CM was repeatedly saying the video was AI-generated, but the claims fell flat following the forensic examination conducted by two reputed forensic laboratories. The report did not find any evidence of tampering or the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the video. Consequently, the Akal Takht proceeded with action in accordance with Sikh religious norms and traditions,” said Dhami, while adding that now a new narrative is being built that the figure in the image was not Mann.

The SGPC president also shared details of his recent visit to the United States. He announced plans to establish a Sikh Mission Centre in the US within a year. The proposed centre would include a Gurdwara and a printing press for publishing Sikh religious scriptures, enabling Sikhs living abroad to obtain holy Saroops locally.

He said a six-member SGPC delegation completed the necessary documentation and formalities related to the project during the visit.