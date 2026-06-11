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Home / Amritsar / SGPC seeks probe into sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple; Dhami warns of conspiracy

SGPC seeks probe into sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple; Dhami warns of conspiracy

He warned that if the conspirators behind the incident are not brought to light, it will be clear that the government is not serious about matters related to Sikh sentiments

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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The office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Amritsar. File photo
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A day after an unsuccessful attempt at sacrilege by a person at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh Ji, situated inside the Golden Temple complex, the incident has drawn strong reaction from SGPC. Police are investigating the matter and the accused is in custody.

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Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is leading an SGPC delegation in the USA, said the accused is in police custody. He warned that if the conspirators behind the incident are not brought to light, it will be clear that the government is not serious about matters related to Sikh sentiments. He also appealed to gurdwara administrators and devotees to remain vigilant and render sewa so that such people do not succeed in their plans.

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He added that an abortive attempt at sacrilege reminded them of similar attempts in the past. He said the failure of governments to punish culprits earlier is responsible for repeated instances of sacrilege.

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Demanding a probe to expose the conspirators behind the incident, Dhami commended the promptness of the sewadars present at the spot, which prevented the sacrilege. He said last night’s incident was very serious in nature and pointed toward a larger conspiracy.

He said incidents of sacrilege continue to happen, but due to governmental incompetence, no culprit has been punished.

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He recalled that a few years ago, a person had tried to desecrate the sanctum sanctorum of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib by breaching security, but to date the governments have failed to uncover that conspiracy.

He said the latest incident is a conspiracy to defame the SGPC administration and to provoke the religious sentiments of devotees. The forces working behind it must be brought to light.

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