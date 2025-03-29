SGPC seeks suggestions on forming rules for appointment, retirement of Akal Takht jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday appealed to all Sikh organisations to send their suggestions on forming rules for appointment and retirement of the Akal Takht jathedar.

He appealed to the Sikh bodies, including Damdami Taksal, Nihang Singh jathebandis, global Sikh institutions, Singh Sabhas, diwans, societies, scholars and intellectuals, residing in India and abroad to send suggestions regarding the qualifications, appointment, jurisdiction, responsibilities and retirement rules of the jathedar (head priest).

Dhami said the Sikh community has long demanded that service rules be established for position of the jathedar, considering the respect and significance of this role.

Advertisement

In light of this, a resolution for its approval in principle was passed during SGPC’s budget related general house meeting held on Friday.

According to the sentiment of this resolution, the opinion of all Sikh organisations, institutions and intellectuals are crucial regarding the appointment, tenure and retirement of the jathedar.

Advertisement

Therefore, suggestions should be sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) by April 20 so that a collective consensus of the community can be formed for the formulation of service rules.

Dhami said these suggestions can be sent to SGPC either in person or through an official email.