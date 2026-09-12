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Home / Amritsar / SGPC sends flood relief material to Nepal

SGPC sends flood relief material to Nepal

Essential supplies dispatched as langar services continue in flood-hit areas

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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SGPC members dispatch four trucks loaded with relief material for the flood-hit in Nepal. Vishal Kumar
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday dispatched four trucks carrying relief material for people affected by devastating floods in Nepal.

The relief material, sent from Bhai Gurdas Hall here, included generators, solar lights, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, blankets, quilts, bed sheets, rugs and utensils, as well as rice, pulses and other essential supplies.

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The material was dispatched under the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami by SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, executive member Mangwinder Singh Khaparkheri, members Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Harjap Singh Sultanwind, Bawa Singh and secretary Balwinder Singh Kahliwan.

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Mannan said the SGPC had consistently undertaken relief and humanitarian work during natural disasters. He said an SGPC delegation had recently visited Nepal on Dhami’s directions to assess the situation and understand the requirements of flood-hit people in coordination with the Nepalese government and local residents.

He said langar services provided by the SGPC in flood-affected areas of Nepal were continuing, while the relief material dispatched on Friday had been prepared according to the immediate needs of the affected population.

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Grewal, who was part of the delegation that visited Nepal, said the SGPC team had established contact with the Nepalese government, helping to facilitate relief operations in the affected areas.

He said the Nepalese government had granted the necessary permissions following suggestions made by the SGPC, making it easier to reach affected people. The relief material would now be distributed in coordination with the local administration in affected areas and relief camps where the need was greatest, he added.

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