SGPC starts langar, relief operations in flood-hit Nepal

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has launched langar and relief operations in Nepal to assist people affected by recent floods.

An SGPC delegation has been stationed in Nepal for the past few days to coordinate the relief efforts. It comprises SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, along with assistant secretary Azad Deep Singh.

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Speaking from Nepal, SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the first truck carrying langar supplies was sent to flood-affected areas on Wednesday. He said arrangements would also be made to distribute essential relief material among affected families in the coming days.

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Grewal said the delegation had earlier held discussions with the Nepal government and suggested that organisations and individuals travelling to Nepal to provide humanitarian assistance should be allowed to bring relief material across the border. The Nepal government accepted the suggestion, following which the SGPC formally began its langar service for flood victims.

The SGPC delegation and sewadars who reached the affected areas were thanked by local residents for extending assistance during the crisis. Residents said the langar and relief material provided by the Sikh organisation had offered significant support at a time when they were facing hardships caused by the floods.

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The SGPC said members of the Sikh community settled in Nepal were also supporting its relief operations. Pritam Singh, Angad Singh and Harpal Singh Pali, along with members of the local gurdwara committee, are assisting the delegation and sewadars in coordinating the relief work.

The committee said its relief efforts would continue to flood-affected people based on requirements.