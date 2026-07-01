SGPC steps up preparations for July 5 Panthic gathering

A day after meeting MLAs over the proposed Satkar Act at the Akal Takht secretariat, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has intensified preparations for the Panthic gathering scheduled for July 5 in connection with the controversy surrounding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s video.

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SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Tek Singh met leaders of various Sikh organisations and sects and handed over invitation letters, urging them to participate in the congregation to be held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar.

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The SGPC leaders met Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal chief Balbir Singh, Ghala Singh Nanaksar Kaleran, Hakam Singh, Resham Singh Barnala, Jagjit Singh Lopon Wale and several other religious leaders. According to the SGPC, the discussions focused on challenges facing Panthic institutions and other Sikh issues. They also appealed for large-scale participation in the July 5 gathering following Akal Takht’s declaration of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as “Guru Dokhi” and “anti-Khalsa Panth”.

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Addressing a meeting of Sant Samaj leaders at the historic Gurdwara Nankiana Sahib, Dhami said the SGPC was taking the message of Akal Takht Sahib’s directives to every village and household across Punjab to make the Sikh community aware of what he described as the present government’s “anti-Panth” stance. He said the July 5 congregation had been convened to seek the collective opinion of the Panth and determine its future course of action.

Dhami said the directives of Akal Takht were supreme for every Sikh and stressed the need to identify and collectively confront forces working against Sikh institutions and the Panth. He expressed confidence that the July 5 gathering would symbolise Sikh unity and resilience.