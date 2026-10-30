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Home / Amritsar / SGPC to elect new body on November 20; to install portrait of Jhota in Golden Temple museum

SGPC to elect new body on November 20; to install portrait of Jhota in Golden Temple museum

lection will be held for the posts of president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and members of the executive committee

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:53 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC executive committee, chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Friday. Tribune photo
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its annual general house meeting on November 20 to elect its president and other office-bearers for the coming year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC executive committee, chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami, on Friday. The general session will be held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC headquarters at noon. Election will be held for the posts of president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and members of the executive committee.

The executive committee also approved the installation of a portrait of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed while opposing drugs, in Central Sikh Museum located within the Golden Temple complex.

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Through a resolution, the committee strongly condemned the killing of Jhota and expressed concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab. It alleged that instead of taking action against those involved in the drug trade, the state government was targeting people raising their voice against drugs. The committee said Jhota had fallen victim to the government’s failure to tackle the problem.

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Dhami said Jhota’s struggle to save Punjab’s youth from drugs and his sacrifice would be remembered through the installation of his portrait in the museum.

The executive committee also condemned the registration of an FIR against around 40 youths who participated in a protest against drugs in Mansa recently. It alleged that police had removed turbans of Sikh protesters and misbehaved with women during the crackdown, besides arresting some participants.

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The committee demanded that the FIR be withdrawn, the arrested youths be released and strict action be taken against those involved in the drug trade rather than those raising their voice against the menace.

The committee also approved financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of Manpreet Singh, who died of electrocution while removing a poster during a protest over Jhota’s killing.

In another decision, SGPC approved financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to 479 Sikh soldiers who rebelled against the then Congress government following the June 1984 Army operation at Golden Temple.

The committee also approved a three per cent dearness allowance for SGPC employees.

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