SGPC urged to review kirpan guidelines for young Sikhs after UK stabbing incident

The Indus Canada Foundation (ICF) has called on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to review guidelines on carrying kirpans among young Sikhs living in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, amid an intensifying international debate following a recent murder conviction in the UK involving a Sikh individual.

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In a letter to the SGPC, ICF President Vikram Bajwa stressed that the kirpan, one of the five sacred symbols in Sikhism, represents courage, justice, protection of the weak and commitment to righteous conduct. He said that while it has historically been regarded as a spiritual article of faith rather than a weapon, recent incidents in Western countries have prompted renewed scrutiny of legal exemptions that allow baptized Sikhs to carry kirpans in public spaces.

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The foundation has recommended that the SGPC consider issuing an advisory restricting baptized Sikhs under the age of 30 from carrying kirpans in public, particularly those studying in schools, colleges and universities. It said such a step could reinforce the kirpan’s sacred character while addressing concerns raised by lawmakers and sections of society in countries where it is still viewed as a bladed weapon.

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Bajwa added that the overwhelming majority of Sikhs are law-abiding citizens who adhere to high standards of conduct and regard the kirpan as a sacred article of faith. However, he warned that isolated incidents involving misuse can contribute to misconceptions and negative perceptions of the wider Sikh community.

The foundation cautioned that if Sikh religious institutions do not take proactive measures, governments in countries including the UK, Canada and the US may come under increasing pressure to reconsider or restrict existing legal exemptions for carrying kirpans. It said such developments could affect religious freedoms currently enjoyed by Sikhs globally.

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ICF also noted a recent statement by Sikh Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in London, who expressed grief and solidarity with the family of victim Henry Nowak, condemned the crime, and emphasised that the actions of one individual should not be used to stigmatise an entire faith community.

The foundation has urged the SGPC to begin a formal review and consultation process in the interest of preserving both Sikh religious freedoms and public confidence.