SGPC urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor, cites Sikh religious sentiments

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has urged the Centre to take a decision on reopening Kartarpur Corridor, keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. His statement comes after the Union Government indicated in Parliament that the corridor would not be reopened immediately.

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Reacting to the reply given by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Dhami said the issue was directly linked to the faith of Sikhs and the government should take a decision keeping those sentiments in mind.

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He said Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, located in Pakistan, is the sacred place where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life and preached the message of Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chhako.

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Paying obeisance at the historic shrine has remained a long-cherished aspiration of Sikhs across the world, and the prolonged closure of the corridor has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the community, he added.

Dhami described Kartarpur Corridor as a symbol of peace between the people of India and Pakistan. He said there should be no objection to facilitating devotees’ access to the shrine. While acknowledging that national security remains the government’s foremost responsibility, he said safeguarding religious freedom and respecting the sentiments of devotees are equally important.

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The SGPC president urged the Centre to review the matter at the earliest, make appropriate security arrangements, and reopen Kartarpur Corridor to enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic gurdwara.