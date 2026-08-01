DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / SGPC urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor, cites Sikh religious sentiments

SGPC urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor, cites Sikh religious sentiments

SGPC president Dhami described Kartarpur Corridor as a symbol of peace between the people of India and Pakistan

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:36 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. File photo
Advertisement

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has urged the Centre to take a decision on reopening Kartarpur Corridor, keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. His statement comes after the Union Government indicated in Parliament that the corridor would not be reopened immediately.

Advertisement

Reacting to the reply given by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Dhami said the issue was directly linked to the faith of Sikhs and the government should take a decision keeping those sentiments in mind.

Advertisement

He said Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, located in Pakistan, is the sacred place where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life and preached the message of Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chhako.

Advertisement

Paying obeisance at the historic shrine has remained a long-cherished aspiration of Sikhs across the world, and the prolonged closure of the corridor has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the community, he added.

Dhami described Kartarpur Corridor as a symbol of peace between the people of India and Pakistan. He said there should be no objection to facilitating devotees’ access to the shrine. While acknowledging that national security remains the government’s foremost responsibility, he said safeguarding religious freedom and respecting the sentiments of devotees are equally important.

Advertisement

The SGPC president urged the Centre to review the matter at the earliest, make appropriate security arrangements, and reopen Kartarpur Corridor to enable Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic gurdwara.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts