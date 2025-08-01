DT
Home / Amritsar / SGPC writes to AI platforms, raises concern over 'wrong' information on Gurbani, Sikh history

The committee has raised its objections with Chat GPT, DeepSec, Grok, Gemini AI, Meta, Google, VO3, Descript, Runway ML, Pictori, Magisto, Invideo, Dell-E2, Midjourney and DPAI, among others
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:29 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
The SGPC has received a number of complaints from devotees over the dissemination of wrong information about Gurbani and Sikh history by Artificial Intelligence platforms. PTI file photo
After threats to Golden Temple and misrepresentation of Gurbani on various mobile applications, the dissemination of wrong information about Gurbani and Sikh history by Artificial Intelligence platforms has become a major headache for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The committee has received a number of complaints regarding the same from across the country and abroad. It has shot a communiqué today to operators of various such AI platforms expressing its concern and objections.

These platforms include Chat GPT, DeepSec, Grok, Gemini AI, Meta, Google, VO3, Descript, Runway ML, Pictori, Magisto, Invideo, Dell-E2, Midjourney, DPAI, among others.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that in the era of technology, the tampering of the history and pictures of Sikh Gurus through Artificial Intelligence was hurting the sentiments of the community.

He alleged that such apps were depicting the holy verses of Gurbani in a wrong way, which amounted to “sacrilege” of Gurbani, he alleged. He said on various AI platforms, Sikh religious figures, holy scriptures and Sikh symbols were being presented in a wrong way. The young generation tries to know about the history, traditions and beliefs through technology, but incomplete and incorrect information through AI was proving to be damaging to the principles of religion.

He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the issue and formulate a concrete policy over it.

