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Addressing the gathering, Acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, said Maharaja Ranjit Singh's life symbolised unwavering faith in the Guru, humility and justice. He said the Sikh ruler established a Khalsa Raj where people of all faiths and communities enjoyed equal rights, respect and security.

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Emphasising the need to preserve Sikh heritage associated with Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Giani Gargaj said the historic palace and Ram Bagh in Amritsar are priceless heritage sites. He appealed to Sikh organisations and the public to jointly identify and conserve heritage buildings linked to the Sikh empire. He also urged the younger generation to visit the historic palace to understand and connect with their rich heritage.

The Acting Jathedar said activities that do not conform to the historical character of the palace should be stopped and the site should be developed exclusively as a heritage monument. Describing Maharaja Ranjit Singh as a hero not only of the Sikhs but of the entire Punjab and Punjabi community, he said preserving his legacy was a collective responsibility.

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Referring to other neglected Sikh-era heritage sites, he also expressed concern over the condition of Maharaja Sher Singh's Baring College in Batala, saying Sikh institutions should come together for the conservation of such historically significant buildings.

The programme featured Gurbani kirtan by Hazoori Ragis of Sachkhand S Harmandir Sahib, while dhadhis narrated episodes from Sikh history. Rajinder Singh Marwaha, SGPC head pracharak Bhai Sarabjit Singh Dhotian, activist Gangveer Singh Rathore also addressed the gathering.