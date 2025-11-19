DT
Home / Amritsar / SGPC's YouTube channel suspended for a week over video content

SGPC's YouTube channel suspended for a week over video content

Apparently, a video uploaded on October 31, featured a Sikh preacher discussing Sikh warriors and referencing events related to 1984

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:38 PM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) official YouTube channel has been suspended for a week.

The SGPC, in a release issued here on Wednesday, stated that during the evening Rehras Sahib recitation, YouTube — acting under its own policy — took action against one of the previously uploaded videos on the official YouTube channel of the SGPC.

It stated that a video uploaded on October 31, featured a Sikh preacher discussing Sikh warriors and referencing events related to 1984.

The SGPC is currently presenting its Sikh standpoint on the matter to YouTube.

In the meantime, devotees can access daily Gurbani Kirtan broadcasts from Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib on the SGPC's alternative official YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@officialsgpc

