SGRD university shines at PG meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

A team of the Sri Guru Ram Das (SGRD) University of Health Sciences won a quiz competition organised during a three-day postgraduate meet organised at its campus. The team defeated the AIIMS-Rishikesh team in the final round.

The winning and runner-up teams were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A total of 16 teams from various medical colleges across the country, comprising of four members each, participated in the event.