Shabad singing, solo tabla competitions organised

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

Two students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran (Chief Khalsa Diwan), excelled in shabad singing and solo tabla competitions organised at Guru Gyan Institute of Music, Majitha. The event was dedicated to Baisakhi festival.

School principal Ranjit Bhatia said that Namandeep Kaur and Sarvleen Kaur participated in the competition. Sarvleen Kaur got the first position in the junior group and received a cash prize of Rs 50,000. In the senior group, Namandeep Kaur secured the second position and received a cash prize of Rs 11,000. Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh of the managing committee honoured the students at a function.