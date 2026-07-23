Shagun dispute sparks clash among groups in Kapurthala

A dispute over the collection of shagun (customary ceremonial gifts) led to a clash between two groups from the transgender community in Kapurthala, with the confrontation escalating into a scuffle inside the premises of the city police station.

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According to reports, the controversy began after one group alleged that some youths were disguising themselves as transgender persons and visiting homes during weddings and other auspicious occasions to collect money in the name of offering traditional blessings.

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Members of one faction claimed that such impersonation had been taking place for some time, damaging the dignity and identity of the transgender community while creating a misleading impression among the public. They approached the City Police Station and demanded strict action against those allegedly posing as transgender persons for financial gain.

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However, when members of the community reached the police station to lodge their complaint, they reportedly found members of the opposing group already present there. An argument soon broke out and escalated into a physical altercation involving slaps, punches and pushing between the two sides.

Following the incident, a large number of members of the transgender community from Sultanpur Lodhi and nearby areas gathered outside the police station, creating a tense atmosphere in the vicinity.