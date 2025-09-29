Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation partners with VOA for flood relief

In a major step towards supporting the flood-affected families, film star Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with Amritsar-based NGO, Voice of Amritsar (VOA), launched a household distribution campaign on Sunday.

In the first phase of the initiative, 159 families would receive essential household kits, including beds, mattresses, blankets, shawls, lohies, slippers, bed sheets and mosquito nets.

The VOA is already actively engaged in providing food, dry ration, medicines and clothing to flood victims.

Seenu Arora, founder member of VOA, while sharing details, said that on Sunday, the organisation distributed two folding beds, two mattresses, two blankets, two shawls, two mosquito nets, two bed sheets and two pairs of footwear each to 65 families at Bauli village near Ramdass.

The village was allocated to the organisation as part of the ‘Sanjha Uprala’ initiative by the district administration for rehabilitation of the flood-affected families. He said they would also provide new school bags, notebooks, stationery and a water purifier to the elementary school in the village.

“The collaboration with Meer Foundation came after the latter approached the NGO for on-ground flood relief operations in Amritsar,” said Arora.

Meer Foundation is contributing to the project by distributing essential household goods—including beds, mattresses, gas stoves, fans and water purifiers—to around 500 homes affected by floods in villages along the banks of river Ravi. He said their organisation had shortlisted five villages earlier and will begin work with the two most affected villages.

Earlier, the VOA had received support from Care Foundation, a Kolkata-based non-profit organisation.

Indu Aurora, president of VOA, said the organisation earlier prepared a detailed rehabilitation project report by visiting the affected belt in Ajnala and Ramdass areas for relief operations.